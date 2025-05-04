Inter Miami shook off their loss against FC Dallas and romped the New York Red Bulls in their Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 clash at Chase Stadium to return to winning ways in the Eastern Conference. Fafa Picault opened the scoring for the hosts in the ninth minute, with Marcelo Weigandt doubling the lead in the 30th. Luis Suarez provided Inter Miami with their third goal, which soon saw Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting find the net for the New York Red Bulls just on the brink of half-time. Lionel Messi also got his name on the scoresheet, slamming the fourth goal for Miami in the 67th minute, which ensured the side's 4-1 victory and moved the Herons to fourth in the points table. Inter Miami 3–4 FC Dallas, MLS 2025: Lionel Messi-Less Herons Lose Thrilling Clash at Home, Suffer First Defeat of MLS Season (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Inter Miami Return To Winning Ways

4️⃣ goles en casa = 3️⃣ puntos 💪💗🖤 pic.twitter.com/tQdFVz1xrl — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 4, 2025

