Lionel Messi missed out as Inter Miami suffered their first loss of the MLS 2025 season, going down to FC Dallas 3-4 at home on Monday, April 28. The Argentina national football team star did not feature in the squad at all, but Inter Miami were quick to respond with two goals after Shaquell Moore scored the opener for FC Dallas in the eighth minute of the match. Fafa Picault (16') and Allen Obando (29') were on target for the Herons, who enjoyed the upper hand at the break. In the second-half, David Martinez netted Inter Miami's third goal in the 56th minute and it seemed that the Herons would walk away with all three points on offer. However, there was more left to this match. Osaze Urhoghide (64') and Anderson Julio (69') netted in quick time to level the score and Pedrinho scored in the 81st minute to complete FC Dallas' comeback. Lionel Messi and MS Dhoni Do Football Toe Bounce Trick in 'Ultimate Collab' for This Promotional Video.

Inter Miami vs FC Dallas Result

Unbeaten no more.@FCDallas deal Miami their first loss of the MLS season in stunning fashion! pic.twitter.com/hTWimnGS6y — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 27, 2025

Inter Miami vs FC Dallas Goal Video Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)