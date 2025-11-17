No Cristiano Ronaldo, no problem! Portugal qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in style, with a 9-1 victory over Armenia in their last qualifying match in Porto on Sunday, November 17. Portugal needed to win and they did so comfortably with Joao Neves and Bruno Fernandes scoring hat-tricks. Renato Veiga provided the former Euro winners with the lead in the seventh minute of the match. But Armenia bounced back through Eduard Spertsyan, who levelled in the 18th minute. And from then on, it was Portugal all the way. Goncalo Ramos struck in the 28th minute and Joao Neves scored two minutes later. He added his second in the 41st and Bruno Fernandes found the back of the net in the first half to help Portugal go 5-0 at half-time. In the second half, Bruno Fernandes scored in the 51st and completed his hat-trick in the 72nd, scoring his second penalty. Joao Neves netted his third (81st) and Francisco Conceicao scored the last goal as the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side advanced to the FIFA World Cup 2026. FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo Sent Off As Ireland Stun Portugal, France Seal Spot.

Portugal vs Armenia Result

Portugal Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026

Watch Portugal vs Armenia Goal Video Highlights:

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Portugal Football Team). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)