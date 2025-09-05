There have been several kinds of interruptions in sport, but this one's surely right up there with the most unique! A swarm of bees stopped a football match in Tanzania, forcing the players, officials and everyone present there to take cover and lie down on the ground. This happened in the Tanzanite Pre-Season International Tournament during the 77th minute of a match between City FC Abuja and JKU FC in Babati. In a video that has gone viral, the players were seen lying flat on the ground as the bees swarmed in. Those on the substitutes' list hid under the benches and even the cameraman had to duck and lie down in a bid to avoid being stung by the bees. The video of this has gone viral on social media. Joao Pedro Vomits on Pitch After Colliding With Teammate Gabriel Martinelli During Brazil vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers (Watch Video).

Swarm of Bees Stop Football Match in Tanzania

A swarm of bees halted a pre-season football match in Babati, Tanzania, as players, referees and camera crew were forced to lie flat on the ground to avoid stings pic.twitter.com/vPhdzLY7tD — TRT World (@trtworld) September 5, 2025

