Al-Nassr registered a commanding 4-0 win over Jeddah in a King Cup of Champions 2025-26 round of 32 clash at the Prince Abdullah AlFaisal Sports City in Jeddah, on Wednesday, September 24. The opening goal of the match came in the eighth minute when Jeddah's Faisal bin Abu Bakr bin Othman Omar netted an own goal. That own goal helped Al-Nassr maintain a 1-0 lead over Jeddah at halftime. After the break, Wesley doubled Al-Nassr's lead with a goal in the 61st minute. Just 10 minutes later, Joao Felix had his name on the scoresheet. Mohamed Simakan then rounded off the victory for Al-Nassr when he scored his team's fourth goal. With this win, Al-Nassr moved to the round of 16 stage. Cristiano Ronaldo remained an unused substitute in the match for the Knights of Najd. Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes Happy Saudi National Day to His Saudi Arabian Fans; Al-Nassr Star Shares Greetings In Traditional Attire (See Pics).

Jeddah vs Al-Nassr Result

Scoring never stops with this team 💪 pic.twitter.com/1DlxyO5Fab — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) September 23, 2025

