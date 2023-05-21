Joshua Atsu Twasam, the nine-year-old son of late footballer Christian Atsu, won the Player of the Year award in the Northumberland Football League. Joshua is the first-born child of the late Ghana football star and has had a good season with the Team Gosforth Football Club. Atsu tragically lost his life in the earthquake which hit Turkey and Syria earlier this year. Bundesliga 2022–23: RB Leipzig Stun Bayern Munich 2–1 As Borussia Dortmund Get Golden Opportunity To Go on Top; Hertha Berlin Relegated.

Christian Atsu's Son Joshua Wins Player of the Year Award

Late Christian Atsu’s son, Joshua Twasam wins Northumberland Football League Player of Year. pic.twitter.com/ow5OAxFlAf — King Eben (@King__Eben) May 21, 2023

