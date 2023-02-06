A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey on Monday, February 06, 2023, causing huge damage to the country. With more than 1400 people dead and many more currently missing or injured, a major rescue operation is currently going on in the region. Now according to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, former Chelsea and Newcastle forward Christian Atsu is reportedly trapped under the rubble. Manchester City Charged by Premier League for Allegedly Breaching Various Financial Rules.

