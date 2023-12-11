Jude Bellingham is in the form of his life and he just can't keep scoring. The England midfielder found the back of the net for Real Madrid against Real Betis in a La Liga match which eventually finished in a 1-1 draw at the Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville. A moment from the match has gone viral which showed Bellingham blowing a kiss to a fan who showed him the middle finger. The midfielder pulled off his trademark celebration and then spotted the fan who showed him the middle finger. He then went on to blow a kiss to that fan in response. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media. La Liga 2023–24: Jude Bellingham Scores As Real Madrid Held to a 1–1 Draw Against Real Betis, Real Sociedad Stun Villarreal 3–0.

Watch Video Here:

ANDA EL QUE LE LLAMAN PROVOCADOR, ESTÁ EL AFICIONADO HACIÉNDOLE LA PEINETA@10JoseAlvarez @MovistarFutbol pic.twitter.com/VSUuGu1MEd — TREVI🤍 (@Trevi_Rm) December 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)