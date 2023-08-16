Arsenal's latest signing in the defence, Dutch defender Jurien Timber has suffered an unfortunate anterior cruciate ligament in the first match of the Premier League 2023. During a sudden rotation with the ball, his leg got twisted unnaturally leading to the injury. Arsenal has confirmed that the defender will undergo a surgery soon and is set to remain sidelined for approximately six months.

Jurien Timber Suffers Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injury

We're all with you, Jurrien ❤️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 16, 2023

