Karnataka failed to defend their title this season and finished sixth in the Group B points table with two wins and two draws in four games. Maharashtra team started well with a 3-1 win over Mizoram but lost three consecutive matches and now stands fifth in Group B standings. Although both teams are eliminated in the group stage matches only, Karnataka will aim for their first win of this season, while Maharashtra also will look to finish off strong. The exciting game will start at 07:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, there will not be a live telecast of the Karnataka vs Maharashtra Santosh trophy match. Fans can enjoy Live Streaming of the Karnataka vs Maharashtra Santosh Trophy Match on the FIFA+ app and Arunachal Pradesh YouTube Channel. Santosh Trophy 2024: Delhi Miss Penalty Yet Snatch a Point From Defending Champions Karnataka.

Karnataka vs Maharashtra Santosh Trophy 2023-24 Live on YouTube

In their final group fixture, Maharashtra faces off against defending champions Karnataka today at 7:00 PM. Maharashtra will look to play for pride and aim for a strong finish to the campaign.#MaharashtraFootball #SantoshTrophy pic.twitter.com/6EMSc6Y7nN — WIFA (@WIFAOfficial) March 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)