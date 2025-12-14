Argentina footballer and superstar Lionel Messi is currently touring India as part of the GOAT tour where he is scheduled to visit four Indian cities. He has already visited Kolkata and Hyderabad, and he visited Mumbai on December 14. While the Kolkata visit saw chaos and fan unrest, Hyderabad was a success and so was Mumbai. Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul engaged in playing rondos with young Indian male and female footballers. One female footballer ended up nutmegging Suarez and the star Uruguay footballer seemed amused about it. But fans were not ready to let the opportunity go and they brought up Suarez's habit of biting players in the past to share jokes on social media. Lionel Messi Meets Sachin Tendulkar: Master Blaster Greets Argentina Superstar During Football Legend's GOAT Tour at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (Watch Video).

'Thank God He Didn't Bite Her'

Thank god he didnt bite her ear 🤣🤣 — W.A.R (@Waqaas1980s) December 14, 2025

'He Wanted to Bite Her'

He wanted to bite her — Nick (@nicksta_napo) December 14, 2025

'He Was So Close'

He was so close to bite her 😂😂 — Litti (@Omg_its_Omgg) December 14, 2025

'Glad He Didn't Bite'

Glad He didn’t bite — Potat (@Potatfairy) December 14, 2025

'Almost Bit Her'

Almost bit her😭 — TB (@ThanuBro) December 14, 2025

'Suarez Waas About to Bring Out His Teeth'

Suarez was about to bring out his teeth but she remembered that she is a girl 😂😭😭 — Damis❤️‍🔥 (@DamisDml) December 14, 2025

