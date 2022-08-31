The ISL 2021-22 season runners up Kerala Blasters will lock horns with Army Green in a Group D fixture of Durand Cup 2022 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. The match would be played on August 31, 2022 and will start at 03:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sport18 1 SD/HD and Sports18 Khel TV will provide live telecast of the clash while fans can also watch online live streaming of the fixture on the Voot Select app or website.

