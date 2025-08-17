East Bengal storm their way into the semifinal of the Durand Cup 2025 as they beat arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giants 2-1 in the quarterfinal clash. It was a high-voltage game as it was a Kolkata Derby but Oscar Bruzon and his boys stepped up on the occasion to prove their worth. East Bengal took control from the first half and create regular attacks creating chances. But it was after Dimitri Diamantakos came in when they could actually open the goal. He converted a spotkick and pulled East Bengal into lead. In the second half, Diamantakos scored a brilliant goal with a volley from half-turn extending the lead. Although Anirudh Thapa scored from a long ranger and reduced the gap, it was not enough for MBSG to come back in the game. Sahil Tavora, Alan Saji and Other Members of FC Goa Celebrate As Indian Club Gets Slotted In Same Group As Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr In AFC Champions League Two (Watch Video).

East Bengal Beat Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-1 in Kolkata Derby

