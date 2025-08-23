Northeast United defend their Durand Cup title as they win the 2025-26 edition with a dominant 6-1 win in the final over Diamond Harbour FC. It is a memorable moment for Juan Pedro Benali and his side as they defended a title for the first time in the franchise's history. Diamond Harbour FC were coming out of a shock win against East Bengal but NorthEast United were well prepared against them. Asheer Akhtar, Parthib Gogoi, Thoi Singh, Jairo, Gaitan and Alaaeddine Ajaraie scored the goal for NorthEast United. The only goal for DHFC was scored by Luka Majcen. Lionel Messi in India! Argentina National Football Team Set To Play Friendly Match in Kerala in November 2025.

NorthEast United Win Durand Cup 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)