Diamond Harbour FC secured a narrow 2-1 victory over East Bengal to qualify for the Durand Cup 2025 final. They had a tough battle in front of them with heavyweights East Bengal in-front coming out of a derby win, but it was their resilience which made them edge past the challenge of red and gold brigade. It was Mikel Kortazar who gave Diamond Harbour FC the lead first. But the lead stayed only one minute as Anwar Ali equalised from a long ranger. East Bengal piled the pressure up on DHFC and forced them to sit deep. But despite that, from a counter-attack, Joby Justin secured the winning goal which powered Kibu Vicuna's side into the final. Durand Cup 2025: NorthEast United FC Edge Past Shillong Lajong FC to Their Second Straight Finals.

Diamond Harbour FC Enters Durand Cup 2025 Final

