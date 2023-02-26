Arsenal registered a narrow 1-0 victory in their latest English Premier League 2022-23 match against Leicester City at King Power Stadium, Leicester. Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli's sole strike in the second half was enough for the Gunners to snatch all three points. The win helped Arsenal to regain a five points lead. Earlier in the month, they were winless in four consecutive matches. But now with two consecutive victories, it seems like the Gunners have found their form back once again. You can watch the highlights of the match here. Cristiano Ronaldo Hat-Trick: Al-Nassr Superstar Finds Net Thrice Against Damac FC in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 (Watch Video).

Leicester City 0–1 Arsenal

FULL-TIME Leicester 0-1 Arsenal Gabriel Martinelli's goal early in the second half sends Arsenal five points clear at the top #LEIARS pic.twitter.com/IzJI8qrFSM — Premier League (@premierleague) February 25, 2023

