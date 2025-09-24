Kylian Mbappe scored a brace while Franco Mastantuono and Vinicius Jr were on target as Real Madrid defeated Levante 4-1 at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in Valencia, in the La Liga 2025-26 on Wednesday, September 24. Vinicius Jr scored a sensational goal to open the scoring in the 28th minute from an assist by Federico Valverde. The Brazilian then assisted Franco Mastantuono, who scored his first goal for Real Madrid 10 minutes later. Real Madrid led 2-0 at halftime and after the break, Levante pulled one back through Etta Eyoung (54'). But Kylian Mbappe soon won a penalty and helped Real Madrid regain the lead in the 64th minute of the contest. The result was put beyond doubt when Kylian Mbappe scored his second and Real Madrid's fourth goal in the 66th minute. With this, the Los Blancos continued their winning start to La Liga 2025-26, clinching victories in all six matches so far. Real Madrid 2–0 Espanyol, La Liga 2025–26: Kylian Mbappe and Eder Militao Score As Los Blancos Make It Five Wins From Five Matches (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Levante vs Real Madrid

Watch Levante vs Real Madrid Goal Video Highlights:

