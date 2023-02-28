Lionel Messi was expectedly elated after he was named winner of the FIFA Best Men's Player Award at the FIFA The Best Football Awards on February 28. The star footballer played a crucial role in Argentina's World Cup win last year and deservedly won the top prize for the second time in his career. Taking to Instagram, Messi shared some snaps of the award ceremony and wrote, "Thanks to everyone who made it possible for me to win this award. To all of the @afaseleccion, to my family and friends, to the 45 million Argentinians who trusted us... And congratulations to all the winners and winners of the @fifa The Best, especially to @lioscaloni and @emi_martinez26 who both deserved their awards too. A hug to all, see you soon!!!" Messi pipped PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema to win the award. Lionel Messi Wins FIFA Best Men's Player of 2022 Award, Alexia Putellas Named Best Women's Player for Second Consecutive Year.

Lionel Messi Reacts After Winning FIFA Best Men's Player Award

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

