Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas won the FIFA Best Men's and Women's Player Awards respectively at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 ceremony on February 28. While Putellas won it for a second consecutive year, Messi clinched this trophy for the second time in his illustrious career after winning it once in 2019. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was named winner of the Best Men's Goalkeeper award and Lionel Scaloni was picked as the Best Men's Head Coach after La Albiceleste's World Cup win last year. England head coach Sarina Wiegman won the Best Women's Head Coach after guiding England to the Women's Euro 2022 title. Legendary Meeting! Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted With Mike Tyson at Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Fight in Saudi Arabia (See Pic and Video).

Lionel Messi Wins FIFA Best Men's Player Award

🏆 𝗠𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗜 🏆 #TheBest FIFA Men’s Player Award 2022 goes to Lionel Messi! 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/HXEugVH1t9 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 27, 2023

Alexia Putellas Retains FIFA Best Women's Player Award

On top of the world. 💫 @alexiaputellas has been crowned #TheBest FIFA Women’s Player 2022! pic.twitter.com/Wtcgg8SUmO — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) February 27, 2023

Emiliano Martinez FIFA's Best Men's Goalkeeper

Mary Earps Crowned FIFA Best Women's Goalkeeper

She's at the top of her game. 🧤 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Mary Earps has been named #TheBest FIFA Women's Goalkeeper 2022! pic.twitter.com/tFa5b35jhj — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) February 27, 2023

FIFA's Puskas Award Goes to Marcin Oleksy

🏆 The FIFA Puskas Award goes to Marcin Oleksy! ...and what a goal it was 🤩 pic.twitter.com/2LEkSUbfHN — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 27, 2023

Sarina Wiegman is FIFA's Best Women's Head Coach

🚨 Sarina Wiegman has won #TheBest FIFA Women's Coach 2022! pic.twitter.com/s8mexAM3xq — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) February 27, 2023

Lionel Scaloni Bags FIFA Best Men's Head Coach Award

The Legendary Pele Honoured

A tribute fitting for a legend 👑 The FIFA Special Best Award Pele 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/uQP48f0Pbg — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 27, 2023

FIFA's Best Fan Award Goes To.....

🇦🇷 #TheBest FIFA Fan Award 2022 goes to the Argentinian fans! pic.twitter.com/ClFdracE3q — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 27, 2023

Luka Lochoshvili Wins FIFA Fair Play Award

Luka Lochoshvili has received The FIFA Fair Play Award 👏 pic.twitter.com/KZ4U8C504b — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)