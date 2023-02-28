Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas won the FIFA Best Men's and Women's Player Awards respectively at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 ceremony on February 28. While Putellas won it for a second consecutive year, Messi clinched this trophy for the second time in his illustrious career after winning it once in 2019. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was named winner of the Best Men's Goalkeeper award and Lionel Scaloni was picked as the Best Men's Head Coach after La Albiceleste's World Cup win last year. England head coach Sarina Wiegman won the Best Women's Head Coach after guiding England to the Women's Euro 2022 title. Legendary Meeting! Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted With Mike Tyson at Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Fight in Saudi Arabia (See Pic and Video).

Lionel Messi Wins FIFA Best Men's Player Award

Alexia Putellas Retains FIFA Best Women's Player Award

Emiliano Martinez FIFA's Best Men's Goalkeeper

Mary Earps Crowned FIFA Best Women's Goalkeeper

FIFA's Puskas Award Goes to Marcin Oleksy

Sarina Wiegman is FIFA's Best Women's Head Coach

Lionel Scaloni Bags FIFA Best Men's Head Coach Award

The Legendary Pele Honoured

FIFA's Best Fan Award Goes To.....

Luka Lochoshvili Wins FIFA Fair Play Award

