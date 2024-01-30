Lionel Messi and Inter Miami played against Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal at Kingdom Arena, which marks Messi’s first competitive debut in the Saudi League. Lionel Messi received a grand welcome and love from Saudi fans, as he took the field. Fans were chanting Messi’s name and even his poster holding the FIFA World Cup was moved around the stadium to honour his monumental achievement. Messi won the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Saudi Arabia. Interestingly, Lionel Messi snubbed Al-Hilal’s offer to join Inter Miami last season. Counselor Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, also unveiled the completion of the implementation of the “Kingdom Arena” stadium in the capital, Riyadh, which hosted Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami as their first match, while Al-Nassr will also face Inter Miami in the same stadium – reigniting Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi rivalry. Lionel Messi Goal Video Highlights: Watch Inter Miami Star Net A Penalty Against Al-Hilal in Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Match.

Lionel Messi Receives Grand Welcome at Kingdom Arena

📸 - Al Hilal honoring Lionel Messi tonight. pic.twitter.com/da40ZYspXO — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) January 29, 2024

