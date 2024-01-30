Lionel Messi scored a goal from a penalty in the 54th minute for the Inter Miami match against Al-Hilal in Riyadh Season Cup 2024. Coming back to the match, Al Hilal started quickly with Alexander Mitrovic and Abdullah Al-Hamdan scoring goals within 13 minutes. Luis Suarez's goal in the 34th minute reduced the deficit by half for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami team. Al-Hilal led at halftime thanks to a goal by Michael Delgado. David Ruiz scored a goal one minute after Lionel Messi's penalty goal. However, it was not enough as Malcolm scored the winning goal in the 88th minute to ensure Al-Hilal's 4-3 victory over Inter Miami. Al-Hilal 4–3 Inter Miami, Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Match Result: Blue Waves Beat The Herons Despite Goals From Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez.

Has if been over a year since Leo Messi last took a penalty kick? He's still got it 😍 pic.twitter.com/Znb6qcmeoo — Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@wearemessi1) January 30, 2024

