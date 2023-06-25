The world celebrated Lionel Messi's 36th birthday yesterday and how did the Argentina star himself celebrate it? Guess what, by doing what he does best! Lionel Messi was in action in a testimonial match at his boyhood club Newell Old Boys, where he was given a rousing reception by the fans who lit up flares and greeted him with loud cheers. The Inter Miami forward was in action, much to the joy of the fans he marked the occasion with three goals, one of which included a sensational free-kick. He also received a standing ovation at the farewell party of Maxi Rodriguez. Lionel Messi Birthday Special: Three Things Which Argentina Star Can Achieve at New Club Inter Miami.

Watch Lionel Messi Score Free-Kick Here

Messi buries a free-kick for Argentina against Newell's after just 3 minutes at Maxi Rodríguez's testimonial 😮😱pic.twitter.com/0dfVyiytL0 — Newell's Old Boys - English (@Newells_en) June 24, 2023

Messi Receives Rousing Reception from Fans at Rosario

The moment Leo Messi stepped onto the pitch tonight that he worshipped as a boy. Historic.pic.twitter.com/dJVjn2Gkxz — Newell's Old Boys - English (@Newells_en) June 24, 2023

Here's Messi Completing his Hat-Trick

O jogo é só uma brincadeira mas o Messi tá levando a sério demais, hat-trick no jogo kkkkkkkkkkkkkkpic.twitter.com/5gtihMv98M — LM10 Brasil (@MessiLeoBrasil) June 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)