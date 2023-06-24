Lionel Messi, the most decorated player in the history of the game, turns 36 today and what a beautiful journey it has been for arguably the greatest that has ever graced football. Winning the World Cup in Qatar completed football for the Argentine skipper and while he is in the twilight of his career, he continues to amaze fans with his dazzling skills and play on the pitch. He recently made a switch from French club PSG to American football with Inter Miami FC. Him not being in Europe is a step down in his career, but it is understandable since he wishes to end his football journey playing in a new league. But what are the things he can achieve at his latest club? Let us have a look. Lionel Messi Birthday: Fans Wish Argentina and Inter Miami Star As He Turns 36.

Bring US Football back to the world map – Major League Soccer is yet to hit the highs when it comes to its following in America. When David Beckham moved to the USA, it was probably the first time anyone heard about their football league. But having a player of Lionel Messi's stature is a different ball game altogether. The viewership will rise tremendously and the social media interactions should go up as well. It is a boost for football in the USA as a whole.

Chance to win the title in three different countries – Lionel Messi has won trophies in Spain and France, and he will be eager to win one in another country as well. Having played the majority of his career at Barcelona, Lionel Messi has often been billed as a player who could only achieve greatness in Spain but winning a title with an emerging club like Inter Miami and that too in a completely different league, would only add to his greatness. Lionel Messi Birthday Special: A Look At Top Five Moments in FIFA World Cup 2022 Featuring the Argentina Star Footballer.

Linking up with old Barcelona mates – Fans will love to see Lionel Messi link up with the likes of Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami, with the pair winning multiple trophies back in the glory days of Barcelona. With the chances of Jordi Alba too arriving shortly at the club, Barcelona fans will certainly feel nostalgic watching Inter Miami play.

