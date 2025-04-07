Lionel Messi added another feather to his cap as he now has the most goal contributions for Inter Miami, achieving this record in his side's match against Toronto FC in MLS (Major League Soccer) 2025 on Monday, April 7. The 37-year-old found the back of the net from a sensational strike just before half-time and that goal brought Inter Miami into the game after Federico Bernardeschi had put the visitors ahead at the Chase Stadium in Florida, minutes earlier. It was Lionel Messi's 44th goal contribution for Inter Miami, going past his former Argentina teammate Gonzalo Higuain (43) in 38 fewer matches. Lionel Messi had tied Gonzalo Higuain with a goal in Inter Miami's 2-1 win over Philadelphia Union earlier. Inter Miami 1–1 Toronto FC, MLS 2025: Lionel Messi’s Record Strike Cancels Out Federico Bernardeschi’s Opener As Herons Share Points (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Lionel Messi Surpasses Gonzalo Higuain to Set New Inter Miami Record

With his first-half goal against Toronto FC, @InterMiamiCF's Lionel Messi (44 goal contributions in 29 games) surpassed Gonzalo Higuaín for the most goal contributions in club history, accomplishing the feat in 38 fewer matches. pic.twitter.com/l2qUUMbWGY — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) April 7, 2025

Watch Lionel Messi's Record-Breaking Goal For Inter Miami:

IMMEDIATE RESPONSE FROM MESSI. 💥 What a strike to pull it level in South Florida. pic.twitter.com/FAbGekqfAI — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 7, 2025

