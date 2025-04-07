Lionel Messi set a new record but Inter Miami could not put away Toronto FC, playing out a 1-1 draw against them in MLS (Major League Soccer) on April 7. Federico Bernardeschi, the former Juventus star broke the deadlock at the Chase Stadium in Florida before the break as he showed some skill inside the box despite being in a tangle to find the back of the net. However, Inter Miami hit right back with Lionel Messi pounced on a delivery from Telasco Segovia and found the back of the net before half-time. The scoreline remained the same in the second half as both teams weren't able to score and eventually shared points. Lionel Messi, with his goal, has registered the most goal contributions in Inter Miami's history, going past his former Argentina teammate Gonzalo Higuain. Los Angeles FC Fans Display 'Pessi' Flag to Tease Lionel Messi During LAFC vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024-25 Quarterfinal Match At BMO Stadium (See Pics).

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Result

A wild one at Chase Stadium ends in a draw. That's a wrap on Matchday 7. 🎬 pic.twitter.com/gNllTeot3G — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 7, 2025

Federico Bernardeschi Opener in Inter Miami vs Toronto FC

Bernardeschi is a magician. ✨ Incredible footwork to find the opener for @TorontoFC! pic.twitter.com/YWjbXimGk1 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 7, 2025

Watch Lionel Messi's Goal in Inter Miami vs Toronto FC:

IMMEDIATE RESPONSE FROM MESSI. 💥 What a strike to pull it level in South Florida. pic.twitter.com/FAbGekqfAI — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 7, 2025

Lionel Messi Sets Inter Miami Record With Goal vs Toronto FC

With his first-half goal against Toronto FC, @InterMiamiCF's Lionel Messi (44 goal contributions in 29 games) surpassed Gonzalo Higuaín for the most goal contributions in club history, accomplishing the feat in 38 fewer matches. pic.twitter.com/l2qUUMbWGY — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) April 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)