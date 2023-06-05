The Lionel Messi transfer saga is seemingly getting pretty interesting at the moment. While reports have claimed that he has accepted an offer to join Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, a video surfaced when Messi's father Jorge is seen going to meet Barcelona president Joan Laporta. Barcelona have been one of the favourites to acquire Messi's signature after his PSG exit was confirmed. This video certainly would give rise to further speculations of Messi returning to Barcelona. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Barcelona Not Giving Up Hope of Bringing Argentina Star Back to Spanish Football.

Lionel Messi's Father Meets Barcelona President Joan Laporta

🚨 Jorge Messi and Barcelona president Joan Laporta — meeting now to discuss Leo’s return after La Liga approved the plan. More to follow on the Messi saga, key hours and days ahead. 🧨🎥 Exclusive video by @tjuanmarti pic.twitter.com/Fshgi2xX8f — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2023

'Barcelona An Option For Sure'

🚨 Jorge Messi after meeting Barcelona president Laporta: “Leo wants to return to Barcelona and I’d love to see him back to Barça”. “Barça move is an option for sure”, Jorge Messi added — via @tjuanmarti. pic.twitter.com/UwIrMX4GSz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2023

