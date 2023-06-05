The Lionel Messi transfer saga is seemingly getting pretty interesting at the moment. While reports have claimed that he has accepted an offer to join Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, a video surfaced when Messi's father Jorge is seen going to meet Barcelona president Joan Laporta. Barcelona have been one of the favourites to acquire Messi's signature after his PSG exit was confirmed. This video certainly would give rise to further speculations of Messi returning to Barcelona. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Barcelona Not Giving Up Hope of Bringing Argentina Star Back to Spanish Football.

Lionel Messi's Father Meets Barcelona President Joan Laporta

'Barcelona An Option For Sure'

