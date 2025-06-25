One of the biggest football stars, Lionel Messi, celebrated his 38th birthday on June 24, which witnessed his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, take to social media and wish her husband via a heartfelt post. Roccuzzo, in her post, called Messi a 'grumpy old man' while calling him the best dad, partner, and everything. Messi is currently playing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 with Inter Miami, and have managed to reach the Round of 16. Check out Antonela Roccuzzo's birthday post for Lionel Messi below. Lionel Messi Birthday Special: Top Five Moments of Argentina Star's International Career As He Turns 38.

Antonela Roccuzzo's Wish For Lionel Messi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)