"The little boy from Rosario, Santa Fe, has just pitched up in heaven. He climbs into a galaxy of his own. He has his crowning moment", poetic indeed. These were the words of famous football commentator Peter Drury, as Lionel Messi along with his Argentina national football team clinched the FIFA World Cup 2022, becoming world champions for the first time since 1986. Probably the greatest ever to play the game of football, Lionel Messi was born on June 24, 1987, and as his fans would hate to realize, he is getting old. And today, in 2025 the GOAT turns 38. Lionel Messi Becomes Highest Goal-Scorer in FIFA Men's Competitions, Achieves Feat With Sensational Free-Kick in Inter Miami vs Porto Club World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Anyone who follows football in today's era knows for sure that Lionel Messi's career playing for his nation Argentina has not been easy. After years of struggle, fighting, and walking above the thorns, Leo Messi and his Argentine side managed to finally get some flowers. Nearing his career end, Messi has helped Argentina achieve it all: be it the biggest trophy one could dream of, the FIFA World Cup, or winning continental pieces. As Lionel Messi turns 38, read below to know the top moments in the career of "The little boy from Rosario", wearing the Argentine shirt. Argentina Hopes Lionel Messi Will Play at 2026 World Cup Even As Team Wins Without Him.

1. FIFA World Cup 2022

After a wait since 1986, the Argentina national football team finally won the FIFA World Cup 2022. The win was special for everyone, be it the Argentines, who criticized him severely after losing several finals in a row, be it the fans who believed in him throughout the years, be it the squad who gave their everything to help the little magician Lionel Messi touch the biggest international accolade with pride. LM10 was judged the best player of the tournament, winning his second golden ball. Messi was the second-highest goalscorer with seven goals, including a special brace in the grand finale against France.

2. Copa America 2021

One of the most important moments in Lionel Messi's career, probably ranking just after the clinching of the FIFA WC, would surely be his first Copa America win, coming in 2022. By winning the Copa America 2021, Argentina ended their trophy drought in the event, which spanned since the 1993 edition. The win was also symbolic that the Argentine side is ready for FIFA WC 2022, not just for the triumph, but for the team which was on display, under the coaching of Lionel Scaloni. The Copa America 2021 triumph also made Argentina match Colombia's record of title in the tournament. The win was garnered on Argentina's footballing rival, Brazil's soil. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was the top scorer and the best player.

3. Copa America 2024

Defending champions Argentina having bagged the 2021 edition in style, bagged the Copa America 2024 in USA. The win marked another record for the Argentine side to register the golden books of history. Argentina won their 16th Copa America title, becoming the single-highest winner of the competition, overtaking Colombia. Captain Lionel Messi led the side to glory yet again.

4. Finalissima 2022

This was only the third edition of the prestigious one-off match, reviving the Finalissima after 29 years. The match was to decide who among the South American champions (Copa America 2021) and European Champions (Euro 2020/ 2021) would be winners. Of course, the battle between champions of the best two footballing continents. Argentina and Italy locked horns, and captain Lionel Messi played the entire match. Argentina won 3-0, and playmaker Messi was the man of the match. Argentina successfully defended the title claimed in 1993. Lionel Messi Meets, Hugs Specially-Abled Fan Ahead of Inter Miami vs Porto FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

5. Olympics 2008

Much before Lionel Messi fans would showcase why he is the GOAT of football, with his accolades for both clubs and nation, they only had one international triumph to cherish. A young Lionel Messi earned his nation a gold medal in the 2008 Olympic Games and also scored two goals. Post this it was mainly an era of unfortunate events, when Lionel Messi did it all, including becoming the record goal-scorer. but only suffered defeats in the finales, including the 2016 Copa America final loss which made him believe that he should retire, and the heartbreaking 2014 FIFA World Cup final loss.

