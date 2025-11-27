Couhaib Driouech netted a spectacular brace as PSV Eindhoven defeated Liverpool 4-1 in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 at Anfield on November 27. PSV took the lead early in the sixth minute when Ivan Perisic scored from the penalty spot, but Dominik Szoboszlai levelled the score in the 16th. With the scoreline locked 1-1 at half-time, PSV regained the lead in the second half with Guus Til finding the back of the net in the 56th minute. Moroccan forward Couhaib Driouech then scored the first of his two goals in the 73rd to make it 3-1 in favour of the Eredivisie side and later scored his second in the injury time to help PSV register an emphatic win at Anfield. For Arne Slot's Reds, it was a third straight loss in all competitions. Olympiacos 3-4 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kylian Mbappe Scores Second-Fastest UCL Hat-Trick in Los Blancos' Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

