Barcelona president Joan Laporta has caught the public eye after a picture of him partying in Los Angeles has gone viral. Laporta is with his team in the United States for their pre-season and according to a report, he had hosted the party in Los Angeles, that was attended by influential people of the city. Laporta in the viral picture, is seen surrounded by ladies and it has evoked reactions from the netizens. Check some of them below. Barcelona's Pre-Season Club Friendly 2023 Match With Juventus In USA Cancelled Due to the Blaugrana Camp Getting Hit By Viral Gastroenteritis.

Joan Laporta's Viral Pic of Partying in Los Angeles

Image: President Joan Laporta hanging out in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/wVgDSp9cc1 — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) July 23, 2023

'Looks Like He is Living Life'

Looks like he is living life 😂 — … (@mohammedqtr090) July 23, 2023

'That's My President'

That’s my president — jewishgoat.eth (@jewishgoat_eth) July 23, 2023

'That's Why We Can't Buy Any Player'

That’s why we can’t buy any player 😭 https://t.co/xZlg0CU2iE — Nedgee Thermozier (@nedgee_thermo) July 23, 2023

'Funniest Guy'

'That's Where All the Money Went'

Yeah now I get where all the money went. https://t.co/AxvD1ep87f — richie_rich 💔 (@waraich_haseeb) July 23, 2023

