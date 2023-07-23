Barcelona were scheduled to start their pre-season campaign in the USA with a friendly against Juventus in California. Ahead of the clash, which is also part of the Soccer Champions Tour, it was announced by Barcelona that the match has been cancelled due to the majority of the Barcelona squad sick with viral gastroenteritis. IShowSpeed Is a Lionel Messi Fan NOW! YouTuber Speed Takes Off Cristiano Ronaldo’s Jersey to Reveal Inter Miami Star's Shirt After Argentine's Free-Kick Goal on Debut (Watch Video).

Barcelona's Pre-Season Club Friendly 2023 Match With Juventus In USA Cancelled

🚨 FC Barcelona hereby informs that the game against Juventus FC, scheduled for today, July 22 at 7:30 PM at Levi’s Stadium, as part of the Soccer Champions Tour, has been canceled. A significant part of the blaugrana squad has a viral gastroenteritis. pic.twitter.com/vnpmhFFucX — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 22, 2023

