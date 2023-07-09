French defender Lucas Hernandez have now made a move to his home country France by signing a deal with PSG from Bayern Munich. The defender has signed on a five-year contract and is expected to stay at PSG until 2028. He suffered an injury during the FIFA World Cup 2022 and missed the rest of the season after that. In his new club, he is looking for a fresh start.

Lucas Hernandez Officially Unveiled As New Signing of PSG

Lucas Hernández ✖️ PSG until 2028. pic.twitter.com/jq2oUSe94u — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2023

