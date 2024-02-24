The Maharashtra football team is in great form in the 2023-24 Santosh Trophy season with seven wins and just one loss in 10 games so far. Manipur team is also gaining some momentum in the competition, after five straight wins, the north-east side lost three games in a row. But came back to winning ways after beating West Bengal 4-1 in their recent game. The exciting game will start at 02:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly there will not be a live telecast of the Maharashtra vs Manipur Santosh trophy match. Fans can enjoy Live Streaming of Maharashtra vs Manipur Santosh Trophy Match on FIFA+ app. Santosh Trophy 2024: Delhi Miss Penalty Yet Snatch a Point From Defending Champions Karnataka.

Maharashtra vs Manipur Santosh Trophy 2023-24 Live

3️⃣ exciting games on offer in Group 🅱️ of the #SantoshTrophyFinals 🏆 today 🔥 💻 Watch LIVE only on Arunachal Pradesh FA YouTube channel & FIFA+ Karnataka 🆚 Mizoram 👉🏻 https://t.co/0fDpiar0EB Maharashtra 🆚 Manipur 👉🏻 https://t.co/DnE9xYGjXd Delhi 🆚 Railways 👉🏻… pic.twitter.com/UBsOtLxEtV — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) February 24, 2024

