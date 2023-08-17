Manchester City beat Sevilla on penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup 2023 title. Youssef En-Nesyri gave Sevilla the lead in the match in the 25th minute and the scoreline remained 0-1 at half-time as well. However, Manchester City were handed a lifeline in the match when youngster Cole Palmer scored the equaliser in the 63rd minute of the match. The score ended 1-1 at the end of extra-time after which City emerged triumphant following a penalty shootout. Sevilla's Nemanja Gudelj missed the last penalty for his team after Manchester City had scored five to hand the English champions the Super Cup trophy for the first time. Manchester United Releases Official Statement On Mason Greenwood's Future At the Club; Set to Reveal Decision Soon.

