Manchester United have released an official statement about Mason Greenwood and his future at Old Trafford. According to the statement, the club has conducted a thorough investigation into the allegations made against him after court dropped every charge against him in February. The fact-finding phase is now complete and they will be ready with a well-thought decision soon.

Manchester United Releases Official Statement On Mason Greenwood's Future

Club statement. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)