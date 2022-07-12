Manchester United beat Liverpool 4-0 in their first pre-season friendly in Bangkok. A dominant performance from the Red Devils under the new coach Erik Ten Hag registered their biggest win over the Reds at recent times. Man United had four different scorers in the game in the forms of Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial and youngster Facundo Pellistri. Ten Hag's boys will face Melbourne Victory in their next friendly game on July 15 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

