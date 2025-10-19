Liverpool suffer another defeat in a big match as Manchester United secure a 2-1 victory against them at Anfield on October 19. Liverpool were coming out of a defeat against Chelsea and they needed to turn things around to return back to a strong position. But they ended up suffering a defeat against Manchester United and their situation got tougher. It was Bryan Mbeumo, who gave United the lead in the first half, converting a shot from a tough angle. Late in the second half, Cody Gakpo equalised by tapping in an easy chance. But United took the lead soon after when Harry Maguire converted a heading opportunity. Gakpo got another chance to score, but his header went wide. ‘Success Is Not an Accident’ Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off His Chiselled Physique As Reacts After Starring in Al-Nassr's 5–1 Win Over Al-Fateh in Saudi Pro League 2025–26 (See Post).

Liverpool 1-2 Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26

Bryan Mbeumo First Goal

BRYAN MBEUMO OPENS THE SCORING FOR MANCHESTER UNITED!!!! pic.twitter.com/nX6LT8uKTZ — 曼联球迷 (@_Utdbaki) October 19, 2025

Cody Gakpo Equaliser

⚽️ GOAL: 1-1 Gakpo finally equalises. Big 10 mins ahead. pic.twitter.com/Wx6yrlp4iu — AnfieldIndex (@AnfieldIndex) October 19, 2025

Harry Maguire's Winner

What a ball from Bruno Fernandes to Maguire 🔥😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/9iqZvfjf8v — 曼联球迷 (@_Utdbaki) October 19, 2025

