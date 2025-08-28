The ongoing football season has gone from bad to worse for Manchester United, who were knocked out of the EFL Cup 2025-26 by fourth-tier Grimsby Town after suffering a defeat in their second-round Carabao Cup match at Blundell Park in a penalty shoot-out after regular time ended on a level score. Grimsby Town took an early lead with Charles Vernam scoring in the 22nd minute, which Tyrell Warren doubled in the 30th, putting the visitors two down before the end of the first half. New recruit Byran Mbeumo brought Man United back into the contest, scoring their first goal in the 75th, after which Harry Maguire found the equaliser minutes before stoppage time. Eventually, the contest went into a thrilling penalty shootout, where Mbeumo missed his shot, handing Grimsby Town a 12-11 victory, and another disappointing loss for the Ruben Amorim-managed side. Manchester United Memes Go Viral After Fulham Hold Red Devils to 1–1 Draw in Premier League 2025–26 With Bruno Fernandes Missing Penalty.

Manchester United Exit Carabao Cup 2025

Onana can't keep out Burns' effort. Mbeumo's hits the bar. The Reds exit the Carabao Cup. Grimsby: ✅ United: ❌ pic.twitter.com/BP7uptPA2v — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 27, 2025

