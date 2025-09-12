Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has completed a loan transfer move to Turkish club Trabzonspor, as was announced by both clubs on September 12. The Cameroon international has not had a great time at Manchester United ever since joining the Red Devils in 2023. The 29-year-old goalkeeper, who has made 102 appearances for Manchester United, was replaced by Turkish Altay Bayindir in the Premier League. Transfer announcement videos these days are really unique and the same has been in the case of Andre Onana too. Trabzonspor posted a video of the Cameroon goalkeeper changing his mobile wallpaper, switching from Manchester United to that of the Turkish club. The video of this went viral on social media. Andre Onana Pushes Fan Away After Latter Attempts to Click A Selfie With the Cameroon Goalkeeper Following FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Against Cape Verde Island (Watch Video).

Watch Andre Onana Change Phone Wallpaper in Unique Transfer Announcement Video:

One Tap ➡️ New Challenge pic.twitter.com/dlvDcf1Giu — Trabzonspor (@Trabzonspor) September 11, 2025

