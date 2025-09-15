Manchester United memes went viral on social media after the Red Devils suffered a 0-3 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in the Premier League 2025-26 Manchester Derby at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, September 14. Ruben Amorim's men were totally outplayed by Manchester City, who rode on a header from Phil Foden (18') and a brace from Erling Haaland (53', 68') to clinch a dominant victory in the Manchester Derby. Manchester United did have majority of the possession but managed just two shots on target in what was a dismal performance from the Red Devils. With this, Manchester United have had just one win in four matches in the Premier League 2025-26 and languish in the 14th spot on the EPL 2025-26 points table. Take a look at some memes below. Premier League 2025–26: Erling Haaland Brace Fires Manchester City to 3–0 Win Over Manchester United in Manchester Derby; Phil Foden Shines On Return (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Manchester United Fans Right Now

How it feels to be a Manchester United fan right now pic.twitter.com/4vgKPzEGyX — 𝐅𝐚𝐧 𝟏𝟎 (@Cunha__utd) September 14, 2025

'Bro Was Ahead of Time'

Bro was ahead of time pic.twitter.com/FrZyidoPMW — The Sheriff. (@FredrickMachuka) September 14, 2025

Haha

Manchester United Fans Watching the Manchester Derby

'Manchester United Breaking Records'

Amorim’s Man United breaking records pic.twitter.com/P1clBliNev — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) September 15, 2025

