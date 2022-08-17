Manchester United are edging closer to signing talented full-back Sergino Dest this summer, according to Sports. The Catalan outfit have put a price tag of $22 million with the Premier League giants wanting to lower the price to $18 million. It is understood that Erik Ten Hag wants the USA player in his squad after the departure of Alex Telles on a loan move.

Check the Tweet regarding Sergino Dest transfer:

🚨 Manchester United and Barcelona are in advanced talks over Sergiño Dest for €20M. (Source: @sport) pic.twitter.com/Q5Qp545bm5 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)