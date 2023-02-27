Paris Saint-Germain registered a 3-0 victory over rivals Marseille in their latest Ligue 1 2022-23 match at Orange Velodrome, Marseille. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe combined to score all three goals for the visitors. Mbappe netted two goals and provided one assist. Meanwhile, Messi scored once and dished out two assists. With his brace, Mbappe has now become the all-time joint top scorer of PSG. He will need one more goal to break Edinson Cavani's record (200). Meanwhile, Messi also got the 700th goal of his club career. The win helped PSG to extend their lead at the top of the table. You can watch the highlights of the match here. Lionel Messi Scores 700th Goal of His Club Career; Joins Cristiano Ronaldo in Elite List.

Marseille 0–3 PSG

Kylian Mbappe Becomes Joint Top Scorer of PSG

⚽️🔝 Courtesy of his magical brace against Marseille, Paris Saint-Germain striker @KMbappe registered his 200th goal for Les Rouge et Bleu in all competitions, equalling the all-time club record that he now shares with Edinson Cavani.https://t.co/HeK97ltlEO — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) February 27, 2023

