Argentine superstar Lionel Messi scored the 700th goal of his club career. The PSG forward achieved this feat in a 3-0 victory over Marseille. With this, he has now joined Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in an elite list. While 672 of Messi's 700 goals came for his previous club Barcelona, Messi has scored 28 times for Paris Saint-Germain. Manchester United Lift Carabao Cup 2022–23, Defeat Newcastle United 2-0 To Win First Trophy Since 2017.

Lionel Messi Scores 700th Goal of His Club Career

Lionel Messi scores 700 club goals in his incredible career — 28 goals with PSG & 672 with Barcelona ⭐️🇦🇷 #Messi Messi has also two assists for Mbappé tonight… …and Leo’s also gonna win “The Best” FIFA Award on Monday in Paris 🥇 pic.twitter.com/ylyQXbQrgh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 26, 2023

