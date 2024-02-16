Facing the media in a pre-game interview ahead of the Liverpool vs Brentford game, the Red’s coach Jurgen Klopp Provided positive news regarding Mohamed Salah’s injury. He mentioned that Salah is back in full training and also added that the striker could be in contention for the starting role against the Londoners. Salah was out of action for a month following a hamstring injury while playing in AFCON 2023. Liverpool stands at the top of the points table but after their current loss against Arsenal, the Reds have a slender two-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. UEFA Looking to Relax Multi-club Ownership Rule; Change to Benefit Manchester City, Manchester United and Other Football Clubs: Report.

Jurgen Klopp’s Press Conference Ahead of Game Against Brentford

Join Jürgen Klopp live as he previews this weekend’s #PL fixture with Brentford 🎙️#BRELIV https://t.co/gySwi9WvLs — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 16, 2024

