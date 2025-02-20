Mohamed Salah created history during the Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League 2024-25 match when the Egyptian superstar scored the opener for The Reds to become the first player from the club to score 15 away goals in a single EPL season. So far, in the ongoing PL 2024-25 season, Salah has slammed 24 goals from 26 appearances, where nine are home, and 15 are away. Former player Luiz Suarez held the previous record of Liverpool, scoring 14 away goals during the 2013-14 season. Aston Villa 2-2 Liverpool Premier League 2024–25: Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold Score as The Reds Earn Point To Extent Lead in Standings.

Mohamed Salah Creates History

Mo is now the first player to score 15 away league goals for the club in a single @premierleague season ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Jw69bXmOgt — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 19, 2025

