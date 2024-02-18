NEROCA have been far from their best in the league in I-League 2023-24 season and could be relegated along with Namdhari FC and TRAU. Shillong Lajong, on the other hand, are a well-oiled machine and can take on challenges quite well. With one win in the last five games the northeast side would be looking to grab all three points against strolling NEROCA side. The exciting I-League 2023–24 game will start at 02:00 PM IST. While a live telecast of NEROCA vs Shillong Lajong I-League 2023–24 is available on Eurosport, fans can also enjoy the NEROCA vs Shillong Lajong game on the FanCode App and website. Bundesliga 2023-24: Fans Protest With Tennis Balls and Toy Cars As they Interrupt Werder Bremen's 1-0 Win Over Cologne.

NEROCA vs Shillong Lajong Live

