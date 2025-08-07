The Durand Cup 2025 second round of group stage matches have already commenced and in the next Group F encounter, Neroca FC will take on Indian Navy. The Neroca FC vs Indian Navy match is scheduled to be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal on Thursday, August 7. The Neroca FC vs Indian Navy match is slated to begin at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the Neroca FC vs Indian Navy Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. Fans looking for Neroca FC vs Indian Navy Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website. Beyond Big Cities: Punjab FC Aims To Build India’s Next Football Stars From Ground Up.

Neroca FC vs Indian Navy Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)