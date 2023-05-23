Newcastle United played a goalless draw with Leicester City in their latest English Premier League 2022-23 match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Coming to the match both teams had different objectives. On one hand, Newcastle were looking to secure their first Champions League spot in 20 years. Leicester meanwhile wanted to get out of the relegation zone. The home side created quite a few big chances throughout the match but failed to take any of them. With this draw, Newcastle secured a top-four finish in English Premier League 2022-23, handing them a UEFA Champions League spot for next season. Leicester meanwhile remain in the 18th place in the table. Juventus Handed 10-Point Deduction in Serie A at New Hearing Into Transfer Dealings, Drop Out of Champions League Spot.

Newcastle United 0–0 Leicester City

Newcastle Qualify for UEFA Champions League

Newcastle United have secured a top-four finish in the PL for the first time since 2002-03 👏 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 22, 2023

