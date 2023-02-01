Newcastle United have entered the final of the Carabao Cup 2022-23 after defeating Southampton 2-1 (3-1 on aggregate) at St James' Park, Newcastle. After a 1-0 victory in the first leg, the Magpies had an edge going into the second leg. Eddie Howe's side started the game very well as Sean Longstaff scored the opening goal of the match in the 5th minute. The Newcastle midfielder then soon made the score 2-0 (3-0 on aggregate). Southampton pulled one back through Che Adams in the 29th minute. The first half ended with a scoreline of 2-1 (3-1 on aggregate) favouring the home side. Newcastle were reduced to ten men when Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes picked up a red card in the 82nd minute. Despite that, the magpies managed to hold on and qualified for their first cup final since 1999. Chelsea Transfer News: Enzo Fernandez Becomes Most Expensive Premier League Transfer; the Blues Paid €121 Million for the Benfica Midfielder.

Newcastle United 2-1 Southampton

Newcastle United vs Southampton Goal Video Highlights

