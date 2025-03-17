Newcastle United have created history by winning their maiden EFL Cup. The Magpies secured a thrilling victory over Liverpool by 2-1 in the Carabao Cup 2024-25 grand finale at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, March 16. Talking about the match, the Reds were stunned by Newcastle United. Dan Burn opened the account for the Magpies in the 45th minute of the game as Newcastle took a 1-0 lead at half-time. Liverpool had a couple of chances, but they couldn't convert. In the second half, Alexander Isak doubled the lead for Newcastle United with a brilliant goal in the 52nd minute. The Magpies lead by 2-0 and look like they will win the championship easily. However, Liverpool went all out in the extra time, and Federico Chiesa smashed a goal to reduce the lead to 1-2. Newcastle held their nerves in the final few minutes and won the thrilling EFL Cup by 1-2. Liverpool Win Carabao Cup 2023-24; Virgil Van Dijk's Solitary Goal Helps The Reds Clinch 1-0 Victory Over Chelsea in Final.

Newcastle United Ends 70-Year Wait!

WE ARE NEWCASTLE UNITED CARABAO CUP WINNERS#wedontdoquiet pic.twitter.com/83eJqEr3gb — Newcastle United (@NUFC) March 16, 2025

